× Update: Highway Patrol investigating double fatal I-44 accident

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO- Two people are dead and traffic along Interstate 44 is closed westbound following a fatal vehicle accident between a tractor trailer and a car Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms the accident happened around 3:45pm east of St. Clair in Franklin County. Traffic is being diverted at the Highway AH ramp while accident reconstruction crews work the scene.