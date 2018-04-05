‘It’s crazy’ St. Louis nightclub owner responds after 2nd shooting in two months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Multiple people were shot outside of a popular downtown nightclub after a fight broke out.

"It makes me mad because the one playing the music, people assume it's my fault or club's fault, it's not our fault; people are ignorant," said DJ Tab.

The Mood Lounge is located at 20th and Locust which is about a block away from the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters. When officers arrived they found three men wounded, including the owner, who was shot in the leg.

We counted at least 30 evidence markers outside of the club. Those markers typically indicate bullet shell casings. The gunmen shot into the front of the business shattering the front window.

There was an 'open mic' style of rap contest going on at the club. A fight broke out between people inside the lounge. The people involved in the confrontation were kicked out. Those people went to their cars, got guns, and started shooting outside the club

This is the second shooting at the Mood Lounge in just over a month. In the early morning hours of March 2nd three people were shot at the same club.

Their injuries were also non-life threatening. DJ Tab was also inside the club that night

"For this to happen twice in a row, it's crazy," said DJ Tab.