Jontay Porter to enter NBA Draft; could return to Mizzou

ST. LOUIS, MO- Freshman forward Jontay Porter announced Thursday that he will declare for the upcoming NBA Draft, in a statement released by the Mizzou Basketball program.

The move was not entirely unexpected, given the attention Porter garnered this past season, becoming one of the team’s best players while his older brother Michael missed most of the season following back surgery.

In 33 games, Jontay Porter averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Unlike Michael Porter, Jr., who also declared for the draft, Jontay Porter will not hire an agent and has until June 11 to withdraw his name and return to school.