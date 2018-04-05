MEDICAL MINUTE: Kids & high blood pressure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO-Doctors say over the last twenty years or so, they're seeing high blood pressure cases which usually show up in patients in their 20s or 30s showing up in teenage years.

SLU Care Pediatric Nephrologist Dr. Craig Belsha at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital sends some of his younger hypertension patients home with a blood pressure monitor that may give a "truer" reading than at the doctor's office. Those monitors can provide about 70 readings over the course of a day.

Keys to prevention? They start with lowering one's salt intake and increasing exercise. The next step could result in medication.

