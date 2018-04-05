× Missouri Senate moves to speed up Greitens ethics inquiry

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Senate is moving to enable the state ethics commission to consider a complaint filed against Gov. Eric Greitens.

Vacancies on the commission mean it has too few members to meet with a quorum, and Greitens has not indicated when he will appoint new members. The committee has before it a complaint about whether Greitens’ gubernatorial campaign told the truth about how it gained access to a list of donors.

The measure approved Thursday would immediately drop the commission’s membership from six to four, meaning the three members still on the board would create a quorum.

The Senate needs to vote on the proposal again before it heads to the House. The ethics commission’s next scheduled meeting is April 25.

___

The bill is SB 843