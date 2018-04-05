No winner in $1 million Steeleville Queen of Hearts jackpot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELEVILLE, IL- No one won the $1.3 million pot from the Queen of Hearts drawing in Steeleville Illinois Thursday night. That means next week the pot will be $1.4 million.

The American Legion hall makes money from taking a percentage of the ticket sales. The Post Commander said so far they have been able to re-paint the building, get a new parking lot and buy two new air-conditioning units.

After Thursday night’s drawing all of the tickets are dumped out and it starts all over next week and they are accepting new players.

Ticket sales start at 10 am Friday.