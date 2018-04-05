× Officials ID man fatally shot by Missouri police officers

BELTON, Mo. – Cass County officials say Belton police fatally shot a man after he refused to drop a knife and surrender.

The sheriff’s office says 38-year-old Donald McCarter was shot at a Belton home during a confrontation with officers who were responding to complaints from neighbors about his behavior.

Spokesman Kevin Tieman says in a news release that the deadly confrontation came during the second visit officers made to the Belton neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

Tieman says McCarter refused commands to drop his knife and didn’t comply after officers used less-lethal measures to control him. Tieman says when McCarter came toward officers with a knife, at least one officer shot him.

Belton police have asked the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to lead the investigation.

The officers involved are on administrative leave.