ST. PETERS, MO — A fire breaks out at a condo in St. Peters leaving one person injured. The blaze began after 7:30pm Wednesday at the Willott Square Town Homes on Willott Road at Mid-Rivers Mall Drive. It was contained to one unit of the condominium.

The injured person was taken to a hospital and was treated and released.

Investigators from central county fire and rescue say the fire started in the kitchen.