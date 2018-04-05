Pep rallies in downtown St. Louis draw thousands of Cards fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The pep rallies around Busch Stadium before the home opener were a great way to feel a part of the action.

The FOX 2 and KPLR 11 pep rally at Keiner Plaza kicked off early. Fans got in on photo ops with our anchor and reporter teams.

The party at Keiner Plaza was so fun that people were out dancing to live music, getting some lunch, and just out to meet fellow fans.

At Busch Stadium people lined up at the gates so they wouldn't miss a second of the first sights and sounds of the ballpark in the new season.

Even people who don't have tickets to the game came out because this is their way of feeling connected to the community. It is a St. Louis tradition without having to pay an arm and a leg to see the game.