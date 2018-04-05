Possible winter weekend weather has St. Louis crews on standby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Winter weather may move in during the next few days. But, people who keep roads safe and airports open are not about to let their guard down.

Should the weather turn nasty at St. Louis Lambert International Airport snow crews are ready. They are on standby from November through much of April. While contractors can remove snow from public places like parking lots the feds require only certain folks to remove snow from runways and taxi ways.

“You certainly can’t get just have anybody doing that on a runway there’s a lot of certification and regulations how you are trained to operate on a runway it’s basically safety,” said Airport Spokesman Jeff Lea.

MODOT plans to begin treating bridges and overpasses on Friday. After their morning meeting, they will have a more exact plan depending on the forecast at that time.

It sounds looks like spring at most hardware stores. They have everything for outdoor chores on display. The owners of Branneky Hardware said 2018 was the fourth winter in a row that was terrible for sales of salt, ice melt, snow shovels and sleds.

“A really good year would be about sixty to seventy truckloads of salt this year we sold about ten to twelve truckloads of salt,” said Jeff Branneky.

If the weather does turn cold and snowy they still have all of winter’s needs in storage on property ready to serve customers at a moment’s notice.