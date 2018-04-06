Annual St. Louis marathon events moving forward despite frigid weekend forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- The show must go St. Louis marathon on this weekend, even if temperatures will dip into the 20`s and then there`s the threat of rain or snow.

'We have a 5k at 8am,' says Mona Landenberg, President Go St. Louis. 'We have a read, write and run marathon which is our elementary program. That`s 5,000 kids which is awesome and then we have some children`s fun runs and events for seniors.

Twenty thousand people will take part in the marathon, half marathon, 5k and more making its return to spring and St. Louis for the 18th year.

'Um 28 to 30 degrees sounds terrible for April,' says Landenberg. 'But for our runners, people who have been training in the winter, this is really okay conditions. We're making some extra precautions working with our medical department and making sure the streets are clear. But we're really expecting that it's okay running for Sunday morning.'

As participants picked up their numbers and race routes at Harris Stowe State College, the health and fitness expo got gateway city residents and out of town visitors ready to step out into the weekend`s cold.

'It is crazy from a weather standpoint. It`s been extremely hot and freezing so it adds a little excitement to it,' says Roger Lintner.

With a Saturday morning 5k start time of 8am, crews were busy in forest park Friday afternoon.

And they`ll be setting up Saturday in downtown St. Louis as the go St. Louis marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and Mississippi 7k set to finish in front of the newly opened arch grounds Sunday.

'If you know it`s going to rain or snow you just prepare for it,' says Richard Dalton. 'If it`s not too bad like a winter storm warning or rain that`s going to be drenched, other than that come out, dress up and walk or run. Anybody can do that.'

In Forest Park, Patrick Clark, Fox 2 News.