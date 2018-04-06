Attorneys for Governor Eric Greitens searching for possible ‘money trail’ in depositions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Governor Eric Greitens' defense team is looking for who may be profiting from the scandal over the affair.

The newest court records indicate defense attorneys will be deposing Roy Temple next week. Temple is the former Democratic chairman who knew about the Greitens affair before the election and took a pass on making it public.

Greitens’ team is asking for a money trail, if it exists. It wants Temple to bring emails or other communications he may have had with Greitens’ former mistress, the ex-husband and attorney Al Watkins.

Eric Greitens faces a felony invasion of privacy charge, accused of taking a picture of his blindfolded mistress. The Governor admitted an affair in an exclusive Fox 2 interview. He denied blackmail.

His lawyers are asking the former Democratic chairman, who knew about the affair long ago, for “any and all records, documents, memoranda or other evidence of all payments, or promises of payments, to… K.S., P.S., or Albert Watkins or his law firm.”

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are reporting that the Governor's legal team also wants to know specifically if Temple paid the woman involved in the case, or others.

Temple told the newspaper "There is no basis for them to believe any such thing.”

The legal battle comes as the separate Missouri House investigation into the matter is expected to end sometime next week. A special committee is scheduled to hand in a report to Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson on Monday, with the report being made public at some point afterward. An attorney representing the Governor's office in that matter issued a statement Thursday critical of that move, saying that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's push to keep discovery in the criminal case against the Governor secret until trial means the House committee won't have all relevant information at the time it releases the report.