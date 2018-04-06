Bel Ridge approves police job protection plan after chaotic meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEL-RIDGE, MO- On the heels of this week's municipal election that saw an incumbent mayor voted out of office in this small north St. Louis County municipality, there were concerns that as many as half of the city's police force would tender their resignations.

Those fears were allayed Friday through passage of legislation that is believed to include the requirement of "just cause" before officers can be removed, but not before a chaotic Special Board of Alderman meeting that saw the current Mayor, Rachel White, order police to clear the public, including FOX2, from City Hall. There may also be a memorandum of understanding that will allow police officers to unionize.

Mayor-Elect Willie Fair said he had no intention of immediately firing officers upon taking office.