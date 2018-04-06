× Christopher Coleman seeks new trial in deaths of wife, 2 sons

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – An attorney is asking an Illinois state court to reconsider the conviction of a man serving life in prison for the 2009 killings of his wife and their two young sons.

The Belleville News Democrat reports Christopher Coleman’s attorney Lloyd Cueto Jr. filed the request Tuesday. Coleman was convicted of first-degree murder in 2011 in the strangulation deaths of his wife Sherri and their 9-year-old and 11-year-old sons in their Columbia home.

Cueto said Thursday that he believed Coleman s innocent and plans to ask a judge to hear evidence and testimony supporting his request for a new trial. The request is based on four uncensored naked pictures of Coleman and his lover that Cueto argues jurors shouldn’t have seen. He says without them Coleman wouldn’t have been convicted.

Monroe County prosecutors say they will review the brief.

