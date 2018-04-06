Community church addresses opioid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The opioid problem in this country has reached epidemic proportions, and St. Louis is not immune. It reaches all neighborhoods and all people of all races and social backgrounds.

The City of Life Christian Church along with the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse is holding an opioid summit Saturday, April 7.

Joe Louis Middleton, host and pastor of the church and Rose Beavers Jackson, a panelist with the Behavioral Health Network join us to talk about the opioid crisis in the community and the event.

The summit will cover the science of addiction, the stigma of addiction and how it's viewed in churches and what the response of the church should be.

The church will also host a series of panel discussions in the future, including:

Saturday, May 12, 2018, The Church & Suicide: Body Shaming, Self-Image, Bullying, Depression

Saturday, June 2, 2018, The Church & Trauma: Mental/Behavioral Health and the Homeless Man

Saturday, July TBD, 2018, The Church & Trauma: Domestic Violence

The opioid summit, The Church and the Opioid Crisis, will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at the City of Life Christian Church, 8333 Fullerton Ave. in University City.

For more information, visit www.TheCityOfLife.com or call 314-995-9797.