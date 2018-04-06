× Developer proposes $200 million University City project

ST. LOUIS, MO — A nearly $200 million dollar retail and residential project could soon be built in University City. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Webster Groves-based Novus wants to build the University Place Project on 50 acres near I-170 and Olive Boulevard.

The development could include a four-story hotel, about 30 acres of retail north of Olive and 20 acres of retail south of Olive.

University City’s TIF commission will hold a meeting April 18th to discuss the proposal with a vote as early as June.