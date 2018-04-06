Forecast: Showers this afternoon, light snow tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Meteorologist Glen Zimmerman says that a cold front is moving through the area Friday will bring the chill back. Look for a few showers this afternoon, with a few spots of light snow tonight. Highs will be in the mid-40's around lunchtime.

The National Weather Service posted this update to Facebook, "Light rain will change to snow from north to south this afternoon and evening. The latest forecast information indicates that up to 1 inch of snow can be expected with this system, with locally higher amounts possible mainly across southeast MO and southwest IL. This could cause slick spots on untreated roads tonight."

Check the latest forecast here: FOX2Now.com/Forecast

Light rain will change to snow from north to south this afternoon & evening. Up to 1 inch of snow with locally higher amounts possible. pic.twitter.com/FroKK6rKgE — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) April 6, 2018