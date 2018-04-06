× Gioia’s Deli pulling product from Busch Stadium after opening day service problems

ST. LOUIS, MO- The Cardinals lost more than the ballgame Thursday at Busch Stadium in the team’s home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It also lost a local deli which was planning on offering hot salami to fans all season long.

On Friday, Gioia’s Deli announced it was pulling out of the stadium in a Facebook post.

“It was brought to our attention that the service and product quality standards that we adhere to were not met at the home opener. This is something we can’t and won’t stand for. Sadly, we cannot have 100% assurance that our quality standards will be met at the ballpark, therefore, we are not going to allow our brand or products to be sold through that channel.”

We contacted the St. Louis Cardinals for comment and were referred to a spokeswoman for the company which provided the employees to work the Gioia’s Deli stand.

“Yesterday, with Opening Day in St. Louis, Delaware North Sportservice was overwhelmed by the unprecedented response by fans to a new menu item and our staff was ill-prepared to handle the overwhelming demand for the Gioia’s Hot Salami Sandwich. We apologize to the Gioia family and to Cardinals fans. While we are disappointed and would love to have the opportunity to make it right, we understand and respect the Gioia family’s decision to pull out of Busch Stadium.”

The deli is offering a discount for anyone with a ticket stub from Opening Day at the restaurant’s St. Louis locations.