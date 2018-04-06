HGTV’s David Sheinkopf gives spring redecorating tips at St. Charles Home Show

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's time for spring cleanups, spruce-ups, remodels and redos.
A great place to get some ideas is at the 14th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show.
David Sheinkopf joins us to help you with those ideas; you might have seen him on "Design on a Dime" on HGTV, and he's also a carpenter and general contractor.
David's must-dos for spring to help beautify your home:
- Bringing the outside in
- Picking the right paint color
- Allowing yourself to make the change you want
- Repurpose to create (using found objects for accessories or art)
The home show will be held at the St. Charles Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8.
David will appear at the event Friday and Saturday for seminars on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The event will have free admission and free parking.
For more information, visit www.STLHomeShow.com.