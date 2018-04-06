HGTV’s David Sheinkopf gives spring redecorating tips at St. Charles Home Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's time for spring cleanups, spruce-ups, remodels and redos.

A great place to get some ideas is at the 14th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show.

David Sheinkopf joins us to help you with those ideas; you might have seen him on "Design on a Dime" on HGTV, and he's also a carpenter and general contractor.

David's must-dos for spring to help beautify your home:

Bringing the outside in

Picking the right paint color

Allowing yourself to make the change you want

Repurpose to create (using found objects for accessories or art)

The home show will be held at the St. Charles Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8.

David will appear at the event Friday and Saturday for seminars on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The event will have free admission and free parking.

For more information, visit www.STLHomeShow.com.