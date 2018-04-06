HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - From the Hollywood premiere at the famous Chinese Theatre, Kevin chats with Kristen Bell about why she lent her voice to the cute and cuddly documentary, "Pandas". You can catch it now at the IMAX theatre of the St. Louis Science Center.
Kevin’s Reel World – Kristen Bell & Pandas
-
Hip hop legend MC Lyte and other acts coming to St. Louis
-
Oleta Adams and other shows coming to St. Louis
-
Joan Jett among lineup of upcoming St. Louis shows
-
The Thread – Lights! Camera! Action!
-
Sterling K. Brown wins SAG award for “This Is Us”
-
-
St. Louis non-profit helping women entrepreneurs start businesses
-
Elton John and other acts coming to St. Louis in 2018
-
Arts Pop: How do local theaters select the shows they will produce?
-
The Price Is Right Live! at The Fabulous Fox Theatre
-
‘Born Yesterday’ runs now through Apr. 8 at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
-
-
‘The Color Purple’ now at Fox Theatre through April 1
-
Taste and see: Explore opera tastings across St. Louis
-
Daycare teachers accused of giving toddlers melatonin-laced gummies