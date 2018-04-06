L’École Culinaire offers all-day cake decorating class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Impress your friends with some amazing cake decorating skills from L'École Culinaire.

Pastry chef instructor Chef Susie Judy joins us to talk about her all-day cake decorating class.

This class offers an introduction to basic cake decorating skills and techniques. Students will learn about the essentials for baking cakes, constructing multi-layer cakes, how to use simple buttercream and royal icing, tools and supplies needed for simple projects and a variety of basic piping techniques.

The class will be held at L'École Culinaire, 9811 S. Outer Forty Dr., on Saturday, April 14 from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with lunch provided. Admission is $160 per person.

For more information, call (314) 587-2433 or visit Lecole.edu.