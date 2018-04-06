Man charged in St. Louis and St. Charles county home invasions and burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO- A man has been arrested for breaking into people’s homes while they are asleep inside. At this point police have connected him to at least 13 burglaries.

Darell Bonner, 28-years-old, is facing seven counts of burglary out of Maryland Heights, one out of Creve Coeur and one out St Peters. Police said he is also connected to three other burglaries in St. Peters and one in Overland.

Maryland Heights Det. Sgt. Richard White said homes in the Maryland Heights area were being hit between March 16th and April 1st. He said Bonner was breaking into homes through unlocked back doors during the early morning hours while the residents were asleep. White said Bonner stole things like purses, car keys, laptops and weapons. Many of the homes hit were around McKelvey Road.

White said Bonner was caught on a home surveillance video and they circulated his picture of neighboring departments.

A few days later a man matching his description tried to break into four homes in St. Peters. In two of the incidents the homeowners were awake and called police.

St. Peter’s Police Officer Melissa Doss said officers were able to track Bonner into a creek area and arrest him.

Doss said they shared his picture with Maryland Height’s detectives. It was a match and Bonner confessed to the burglaries.

Doss said Bonner also had an accomplice. While canvassing the area for Bonner officer stoppers a suspicious vehicle. They found out that female driver was the one bringing Bonner to all of the homes.

Doss said she is in custody and they are seeking charges against her. Bonner is being held on a $75,000 bond for the Maryland Heights charges.