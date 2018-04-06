× Man kills self and shoots estranged wife in Arnold parking lot;

ARNOLD, MO- Police here are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in a busy shopping center parking lot Friday night.

Authorities were called to the Arnold Commons area at I-55 and Highway 141 to investigate a shooting between 6:30 and 6:45 Friday night in the area near the Ross Dress For Less store. According to Arnold Police Chief Robert Shockey, an estranged married couple had dinner in the area and got into an argument. Once at the car, police say the man shot his wife and turned his weapon on himself. The man is deceased and the woman is believed to be on life support.

Police say three children, including one as young as 4 months, were inside the vehicle. The children are in police custody.