Money Smart Month kicks off in Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - April is National Financial Literacy Month, better known as Money Smart Month in St. Louis.

Debbie Irwin from United Way of Greater St. Louis joins us to talk about the more than 100 free classes, seminars and events promoting financial education will take place during the month of April throughout the St. Louis region.

Topics include money management, building credit, getting out of debt, home buying, planning for retirement, estate planning, insurance, saving for college and more.

Money Smart Month kicks off Saturday, April 7, with Monopoly in the Park. Cheryl Walker from Stifel Bank is with us to talk more about the event.

The event is free to everyone and will feature a life-sized Monopoly game as well as live music, entertainment, games, prizes, a photo booth and fun activities for the kids

Monopoly in the Park will be held at Soulard Market Park, on the corner of Lafayette Ave. and 9th Street, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday.

To see a full calendar of events and more information about Money Smart Month, visit www.MoneySmartStLouis.org.