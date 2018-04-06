× One child dead in Interstate 70 crash; three other children hospitalized

ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a crash Friday night that has left one child dead and sent three other children and an adult, to area hospitals.

It happened around 7pm on Interstate 70 eastbound at St. Louis Avenue, and according to police, involved a single vehicle. Accident reconstruction crews are on scene.

A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman says three other children were transported from the scene, with one being in critical/unstable condition. An adult was also transported with non life-threatening injuries.

Traffic eastbound is shut down at this hour, and the ramp on Salisbury on I-70 EB could be closed until at least 10:30pm.