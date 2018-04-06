Thousands of Redbird fans flocked to Kiener Plaza on Thursday to rally for the home team before the Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium for the official start of the 2018 baseball season in St Louis.
PICTURES: Cardinals 2018 Opening Day Pep Rally
-
Cardinals release schedule for Opening Day events
-
What you need to know before the Cardinals home opener
-
Cardinals fans flock downtown for annual opening day pilgrimage
-
Pep rallies in downtown St. Louis draw thousands of Cards fans
-
Join FOX 2 to celebrate the Cardinals’ Home Opener
-
-
St. Louis Police on Cardinals opener: ‘This is not the place to prey upon people’
-
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame reveals ‘Rally Cat’
-
Crews putting the finishing touches on Busch Stadium for Opening Day
-
Ballpark Village will have a new way to see baseball games by 2020
-
Cardinals offering $5 tickets during Tuesday ‘flash’ sale
-
-
Cardinals home game subscription tickets now available
-
Cardinals Muster Just Two Hits, Lose Home Opener to Diamondbacks 3-1
-
St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-Up at the Hyatt Regency