PICTURES: Cardinals 2018 Opening Day Pep Rally

Posted 11:19 am, April 6, 2018, by , Updated at 11:21AM, April 6, 2018

Thousands of Redbird fans flocked to Kiener Plaza on Thursday to rally for the home team before the Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium for the official start of the 2018 baseball season in St Louis.

Photo Gallery

