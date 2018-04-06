Service sorority’s founder and mission celebrated in St. Louis this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- About three thousand women, members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are in St. Louis this weekend for the organization's 84th Regional Conference. The gathering will generate more than three million dollars for the local economy which is deeply rooted in sisterhood and service.

A-K-A sorority sisters have worked out for Heart Awareness Month, renovating parks around the world and helping to feed the hungry.

This weekend the organization will honor its principal founder, Ethel Hedgeman Lyle, a St. Louis native. Lyle graduated from Sumner High School and went on to Howard University where she founded the sorority in 1909.

