St. Louis tire thieves caught on camera but gone in minutes

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, MO- A south city woman wants to put the skids on three suspected wheel thieves shown on surveillance video stealing all four of her tires and wheels in just under 7 minutes.

Kelly Wilson said she was heading out for work Thursday when she noticed the damage to her car parked outside her Holly Hills home.

“It was obvious my car was not going to take me to work that morning,” said Kelly Wilson.

She called the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and together, she and officers checked her surveillance cameras, which recorded the entire theft.

“They were so audacious that they turned their car off,” said Wilson. “One guy kind of just sat in the backseat, not even in the driver seat like a getaway driver, and then two guys came out, one on each side, and pop the wheels loose and they got a jack and put them in the back of what looks like a Ford Escape and they were gone,” Wilson added.

According to police, the theft happened at around 1:24 a.m., Thursday, in the area of Holly Hills near Grand Ave. and Bates. Police are looking for three suspects, two of which are shown clearly in the surveillance video.

Wilson said the total loss between her tires, wheels and damage done to her car during the theft is an estimated $5600—the wheels alone, Dodge Hyper Black Wheels- retail at about $600 each.

“I hope they catch these guys because they obviously knew what they were doing from the video,” said Wilson.

Police urge anyone with information to give them a call or call Crime Stoppers: 1-866-371-8477