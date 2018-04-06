Texas police surprise Facebook ‘winner’ in silly video

FORT WORTH, TX – Police in Texas are having some fun on Facebook. The Fort Worth Police Department now has hundreds of thousands of likes on the social media network. They just posted this video of officers congratulating their 200,000th fan.

The silly video shows a woman opening her door to several police officers.

“Can I help you, officers?” asks the woman.

“We are all here because YOU are our 200,000th like to the Fort Worth Police Department’s Facebook page,” said the officer.

“How much did I win,” said the woman.

“We don’t have any money. But, we did write ‘thanks’ on here,” said the officer.

The officers then hand her a balloon and take their picture with the “winner.” They abruptly leave for some comic effect.