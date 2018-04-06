× Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, April 7-8

ST. LOUIS – Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 7-8 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Game time: 1:15pm both days Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2018-04

Hamilton

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 7-8 Venue: The Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2:00p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1pm, 6:30pm

SOLD OUT – Additional seats may be made available ($80-$500). There will also be a lottery each show.

HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/hamilton

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets—In Concert

Date: Saturday, April 7 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 11:00am Tickets: $57.00-$87.00

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secret, cars fly, trees fight back and a mysterious house-elf comes to warn Harry Potter at the start of the second year of his amazing journey into the world of wizardry. Watch the film in high-definition on a giant screen as the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ unforgettable score.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban—In Concert

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 7-8 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 7:00pm Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $50.00-$80.00

In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaba, Harry, Ron and Hermione, now teenagers, return for their third year at Hogwarts, where they are forced to face escaped prisoner, Sirius Black, who seems to pose a great threat to Harry. Don’t miss the adventure and suspense on the big screen while the SLSO performs John Williams’ magical score.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

Meet Me Outdoors in St. Louis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 7-8 Venue: MO Botanical Garden. Butterfly House, and Shaw Nature Reserve

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm both days Regular admission to each venue applies.

Climb into the tree canopy, try stand-up paddleboarding, or take a nature scavenger hunt to kick off spring at the Missouri Botanical Garden, Shaw Nature Reserve, and Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House. Enjoy food, music, special exhibitors, and more at three of the St. Louis area’s most beautiful destinations.

www.mobot.org/meetmeoutdoors.

Spring Into Your Park

Date: Saturday, April 7 Venue: North Gateway near Eads Bridge, Gateway Arch

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm Admission: Free

Come out and celebrate outdoor fun at the Gateway Arch National Park! The free event will showcase the new, fun park features and connections from downtown. There will be lawn games for everyone. Families and friends can even build a 7-foot Gateway Arch – and learn about its unique engineering – with the foam Arch blocks. Enjoy live music, great food & drink vendors, face painters, free yoga, character artists, and more!

https://www.gatewayarch.com/event/spring-into-your-park/

Sunken Cities: Egypt’s Lost Worlds

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 7-8 Venue: St. Louis Art Museum

Adults: $20, Seniors and Students: $18 Hours: 10:00am-5:00pm

In 2018, the Saint Louis Art Museum will be the first North American art museum to tell the epic story of one of the greatest finds in the history of underwater archaeology, a story that revealed two lost cities of ancient Egypt submerged under the Mediterranean Sea for over a thousand years. http://www.slam.org/exhibitions/sunkencities.php

Scottish Days

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 7-8 Venue: Sainte Genevieve’s Historic District, Sainte Genevieve, MO

Time: 9am-4pm both days Admission: Free

A wee bit of Scotland in Sainte Genevieve. Celebrate Scottish Days in this historic community and see why many Scots called it their home. This event is a weekend celebration of Scottish culture and heritage featuring athletics, dance, bagpipes, artisans, a parade, and Scottish family history. Kilts and tartan dresses encouraged, but not required.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1551719488218894/

11th Annual QFest St. Louis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 7-8 Venue: .ZACK Theatre, Grand Center

Times: Vary Tickets: $13.00, $10.00 students

Presented by Cinema St. Louis, this St. Louis-based LGBTQ film festival will present an eclectic slate of two dozen films. The mission of the film festival is to use contemporary gay cinema to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ people and to celebrate its culture.

Film schedule: www.cinemastlouis.org/qfest

Saint Louis FC Game

Date: Saturday, April 7 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

Vs. Fresno FC

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/2018-schedule