Columbia bank holds 'adulting' classes for millennials

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A Columbia bank is hosting a series of “adulting” classes for millennials to learn the ins and outs of grown-up responsibilities, such as buying a house or paying off credit card debt.

The Columbia Missourian reports that more than 30 millennials, between the ages of 20 and 35, attended a class on home ownership from mortgage specialists this week. It’s the Central Bank of Boone County’s latest offering in a series called “The Art of Adulting.”

The bank surveyed millennial staff and compiled seminars on topics that the generation often finds intimidating.

Registered nurse Katie Burton has attended two of the bank’s “adulting” classes. The 30-year-old says the classes have made her more attentive to her 401(k) program and says she’s making more informed investing decisions.