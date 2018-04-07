Companies at job fair say: There is no better time to be looking for a job in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri State Rep. Bruck Franks Jr. teamed up with the St. Louis Public Schools to host a job fair at Carnahan School in south St. Louis Saturday.

“We ran on the platform of going at crime at the root cause and getting jobs for people in the community so we really wanted to work with St. Louis Public Schools and get people employed,” said Franks’ Legislative Aid Danielle Spradley.

Representatives from some of the participating companies said there is no better time to be looking for a job in St. Louis. They point to the $1.75 billion-dollar NGA project that’s getting underway, the $220 million-dollar Ballpark Village expansion and several other developments including a high rise in the Central West End as examples of future construction related work.

“If you follow the news many large-scale projects are on the horizon so we need to recruit now so that we have the workforce needed to supply manpower to our contractors,” said Ed Hoganson, recruiter with the Sheet Metal Workers Union.

Patrick Christie is a recruiter with Aegion, a billion-dollar construction company based in Chesterfield. He said his company is trying to fill positions across the country and hires skilled workers and those in training.

He offered this advice for anyone attending a job fair, “Show up, be ready, be authentic and ask good questions.”

Spradley said Rep. Franks plans on holding future job fairs perhaps as frequently as once a month.

For more help finding employment in St. Louis contact the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment.