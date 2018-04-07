× Federal funds to bolster election security may not be enough

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois officials expect to receive $13 million in federal funds to help update aging voting machines across the state.

The money is part of a $380 million congressional influx to prevent a repeat of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Local officials report that machinery bought more than a decade ago with nearly $150 million in federal grants is breaking down. Macon County spent $550,000 to upgrade before the 2016 election.

Officials in Shelby County say they must find up to $300,000 to replace machines but the county has a budget deficit.

The funding also comes as local election official report using aging machines purchased over a decade ago. Elections experts say updating machinery could restore public trust in the democratic process.