Four overnight shootings, 1 dead, 3 injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Four shootings took place across St. Louis Friday night and Saturday morning.

The first occurred on Friday just before 9 p.m. at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. and Dick Gregory Place. A man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds in the leg and chest. The victim died in the hospital and homicide was requested.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, another shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Palm . A female victim was shot in the shoulder and was transported to the hospital. She was conscious and breathing and is in stable condition.

Then, at around 1:30 Saturday morning, a shooting at 8400 Halls Ferry had one male victim who is in critical/stable condition.

The last shooting occurred on the 5700 block of Etzel at around 5 a.m., leaving one male victim who was conscious and breathing. The victim is in critical/stable condition.