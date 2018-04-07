× Martinez, Cards top D-backs 5-3 in coldest St. Louis start

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ In the coldest home start in Cardnals’ history, Jose Martinez homered and drove in four runs as St. Louis ended the Arizona Diamondbacks’ four-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory on Saturday.

It was 37 degrees at game time with a wind chill of 29. The previous recorded low in St. Louis was 37 degrees for the first pitch on April 16, 1961, against Cincinnati.

Michael Wacha (1-1) out pitched Zack Greinke (1-1) despite matching a career high with five walks in the chilly weather. Four of Wacha’s passes came in the first two innings.

Both starters went five innings. Dominic Leone and Matt Bowman each pitched a perfect inning of relief for the Cardinals and Jordan Hicks gave up an unearned run in the eighth. Bud Norris struck out the side to earn his first save of the season.

Martinez’s three-run homer capped a four-run third as the Cardinals took a 5-2 lead. Matt Carpenter drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly.

Martinez also singled home a run in the first. His eight RBIs are a team high.

Marcell Ozuna had three hits and Yadier Molina singled twice for St. Louis. Carpenter singled in the first and has reached safely in all eight of St. Louis’ games this season.

A.J. Pollock’s single in the first gave Arizona an early lead. He doubled and scored on Chris Owings’ single in the third for a 2-1 lead.

MILESTONE WATCH

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has 99 wins in his first 170 games and is trying to become the fastest active manager to 100 wins, which would eclipse Detroit’s Ron Gardenhire, who needed 173 games in 2002-2003.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Claimed RHP Troy Scribner off of waivers from Anaheim and designated OF Jeremy Hazelbaker for assignment.

Cardinals: RHP Luke Gregerson (left hamstring strain) was assigned to Class A Palm Beach for a rehab assignment and is scheduled to pitch Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Taijuan Walker (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will face RHP Luke Weaver (10, 1.80 ERA) in the finale of a three-game set. A snow/rain mix is in the forecast.