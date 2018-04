Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - QFest St. Louis is wrapping up this weekend with its final LGBTQ films.

Director Melanie Mayron and co-producer LeeAnne Matusek join us to talk about their film, "Snapshots," which will be featured at the festival on Saturday.

The film will screen on Saturday, April 7, at 7:15 p.m. at the .ZACK, 3224 Locust Street.

For more information, visit www.CinemaStLouis.org/QFest.