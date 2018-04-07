The Crossing celebrates 20 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -Experience "the crossing" of Italian and French cuisine at The Crossing.

The Clayton restaurant is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a special menu, featuring items from their original menu in 1998.

Executive Chef Thu Rein Oo and GM Adam Gnau join us to talk about some of these dishes like poached halibut, mufalda pasta with morel mushrooms, salmon, rack of lamb, The Crossing's famous beet salad, cheesecake and panna cotta.

The Crossing is located at 7823 Forsyth Blvd. in Clayton.

For more information, call 314-721-7375 or visit www.TheCrossing-STL.com.