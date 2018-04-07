The Thread: Bringing The Light

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — We just celebrated one of St. Louis' favorite holidays, Opening Day! This weekend, we're taking you back to another holiday celebration.

Gateway Motorsports Park is in the spirit of the season with Magic of Lights, featuring more than 400 displays and more than a million lights. But are they missing one? Tim is on the scene and sharing stories about some other points of light in the city. See how one man is shining a beacon of love and hope in North St. Louis.

Witness how Miracles N Progress is brightening a few families' days by taking them on a train ride. Learn about the light that is produced in and through living life together in the L'Arche community. And learn a valuable life lesson from a teenager who knows that when it's all said done, it's your relationships that matter most.

Celebrate Christmas again with The Thread.