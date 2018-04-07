Violence leaves one person dead, several wounded in City of St. Louis shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's been a violent week in the City of St Louis that left one person is dead and multiple people wounded in separate shootings.

Community leaders say the violence must end.

"What we are dealing with in the City of St. Louis with gun violence is a public safety crisis," said Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed.

Multiple people were shot outside a club in Downtown St. Louis on Wednesday night. It happened at the Mood Lounge after a fight broke out. Three men were shot, including the club's owner.

The men are expected to survive however, the gunmen remains at the large.

"So, goes this city so goes this state. I have been pushing legislation on the state level to report lost and stolen guns because I believe a lot of the guns that are on the street today are stolen," said Senator Nasheed.

The violence continued with when police responded to at least four additional shootings across St. Louis Friday night and Saturday morning.

The first occurred on Friday just before 9 p.m. at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. and Dick Gregory Place. A man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds in the leg and chest. The victim died in the hospital and homicide was requested.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, another shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Palm. A female victim was shot in the shoulder and was transported to the hospital. She was conscious and breathing and is in stable condition.

Then, at around 1:30 Saturday morning, a shooting at 8400 Halls Ferry had one male victim who is in critical condition.

The last shooting occurred on the 5700 block of Etzel at around 5 a.m., leaving one male victim who was conscious and breathing. The victim is in critical condition. "We have to begin to realize that until we start solving the murders in the City of St. Louis we are going to see a high rate of murders in our city. Those individuals that are committing murders continue to walk the street. They are only embodying other young kids to pick up a guns because nothing is happening to those that are out here killing people" said the Senator.

Anyone with information related to the shootings should contact St. Louis City Police.