Be a better parent with Time Out for Parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Whether it's the first kid or the fourth kid, all parents want to know how to be better parents. Archway Counseling and Wellness is here to help.

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and owner of Archway Christopher Vassel joins us to talk about their upcoming event, Time Out For Parents.

Time Out for Parents is an all-day event for adults to learn how to better their parenting skills. This is not an expo but a day full of insightful presentations from professionals and experts from over a dozen local organizations, designed for parents, grandparents, educators, or childcare providers of children of all ages. With 18 different topics to choose from, the event has something for everyone.

Time Out For Parent is happening April 28th from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Loft Banquet Center, 18 N Central Dr. Suite A in O’Fallon, Missouri. Doors open at 8.

Pre-registration is required via www.TimeOutforParents.com.

For more information, visit www.archwaystl.com/events.