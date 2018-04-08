× Blues Lose to Colorado, Fail to make Playoffs

The unthinkable happened on Saturday night. All Blues fans knew their team would make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Don’t tell that to the Colorado Avalanche! In a must win situation the Avalanche scorched the Blues before a sellout crowd, winning 5-2 and denying the Blues a seventh straight trip to the playoffs.

The game was marred by a controversial goal. With Colorado leading 1-0, the Avs scored again on a Tyson Barrie goal. But prior to the goal, replays showed the puck just crossing over the Blues blue line. That would have been an off sides offense and no goal. After a lengthy replay review, the goal was allowed, giving Colorado a 2-0 advantage. Jaden Schwartz scored on a deflection in the second period to cut the lead to 2-1. But the Blues could never get the tieing score and fell 5-2.

Another key moment of the game happened in the first period. Blues goal scoring leader Vladimir Tarasenko suffered an arm injury trying to dish out a hit. He did not return to the game. After the game, Blues head coach called Tarasenko’s injury a significant arm injury.

The Blues needed just one point to clinch a playoff spot, but the regulation loss gave the Avalanche the final playoff spot. Colorado finishes the season with 95 points, while the Blues had just 94.