Cold weather has some staying home, others braving the elements

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - Cold and wind in the beginning of April with a chance for snow in some areas.

No snow has fallen yet in Maryland Heights, but you can definitely feel the cold and the wind.

But that’s not stopping some from getting out and being active on this Sunday.

One man was hitting in a batting cage, practicing in the elements he’ll have to play in Monday, hoping to have an edge on the players that decided not to get out in this cold.

The owner of golf port told Fox 2 the golf course is usually busy during Masters weekend but because it’s been so cold he hasn’t seen as much business yet.