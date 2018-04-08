GO! St. Louis continues with Sunday marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. - GO! St. Louis is back this weekend.

As the largest competitive fitness event in Missouri, this popular two-day event attracts more than 25,000 participants and includes races for all ages and fitness abilities. The weekend includes a full marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 7K, 5K, children’s fun runs and more!

After a huge success in 2017, St. Louis’ hometown race will once again be staged in front of the historic Arch Grounds on the riverfront. Start at the Gateway Arch and make your way into Illinois and back in St. Louis for a historic tour of Soulard with views of Anheuser-Busch Brewery along your way. Then, marathoners head to Tower Grove Park and Forest Park before heading back downtown to finish on the historic riverfront under the Arch. It's an opportunity to run through some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods.

GO! St. Louis is committed to fighting the rising rate of youth obesity and keeping St. Louis healthy and fit. Their unique youth programs have quickly gained national recognition and focus on developing physical fitness skills, nutrition tips, and training tools to encourage students of all ages to lead a healthy lifestyle. They offer three programs that encourage students beginning in kindergarten through high school to participate

Parking and Shuttle Information:

GO! St. Louis is offering a shuttle service from a central downtown location (with access to many good parking lots) to the start/finish line site. Shuttle service will begin at 5:15 a.m. and run until 6:30 a.m. Service will then resume from 9:00 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m.

For more parking and shuttle information, click HERE.

Street Closures:

There will be a number of St. Louis streets closed on Sunday, April 8, due to the Marathon and Half Marathon.

For more information on specific streets, click HERE.

Health & Fitness Expo:

The GO! St. Louis Health & Fitness Expo is a two-day event that is open to participants in the GO! St. Louis Marathon & Family Fitness Weekend, their family members and friends.