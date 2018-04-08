Post Game Report after Cardinals 5-3 Win over Arizona

Here's the locker room report after the Cardinals 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, April 7th at Busch Stadium. The game featured a four RBI performance by Jose Martinez, a win for starting pitcher Michael Wacha and a save for new Cardinals pitcher Bud Norris.

 