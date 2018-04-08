Raising Cane’s supports St. Louis youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Quench your thirst and support the community with Raising Cane’s lemonade.

Lauren Proctor and Jesse Reed talk about the restaurant's fundraiser to support the Lemonade Day Organization, which supports entrepreneurship in youth. Raising Cane's will donate $1 for every lemonade purchased on Lemonade Day on Tuesday, April 10. This event will be held at all Raising Cane's restaurants nationwide, including the 12 in the St. Louis area.

That's not the only way they are supporting the community, though. Cane’s has been an official sponsor of the Cardinals for a few years now but made a new addition to the relationship this year. Cane’s will be donating 126 meals to Operation Food Search for every Cardinals home game win to help fight childhood hunger.

For more information, visit RaisingCanes.com/Lemonade-Day.