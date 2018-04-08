Saint Louis Science Center houses moon landing exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Calling all stargazers and aspiring young astronauts. The St. Louis Science Center has an exhibit for you.

Anna Green, manager of the James S. McDonnell Planetarium joins us to talk about "Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission" that opens at the Saint Louis Science Center on April 14. The public will have a chance to see the command module, Columbia, and 20 artifacts from the mission that landed man on the moon and learn about St. Louis’ contributions to the Space Race.

See the exhibit at the Saint Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave.

For more information, visit slsc.org or call 314-289-4424.