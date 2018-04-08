St. Louisans line up to recycle material for Earth Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There were long lines of cars outside the St. Louis Community College Forest Park campus Sunday afternoon. St. Louis Earth Day invited the public to drop of recycled materials with a number of different vendors.

Some accepted electronics and paper items to be shredded others were non-profit organizations looking to help kids by repurposing dropped off items.

“Last year we calculated that 31 tons of material were collected, so every year we’re hoping to beat the number,” said St. Louis Earth Day Executive Director Jen Myerscough

Michael Rokos was representing St. Louis Bworks. He was accepting donated bicycles that can repurposed or sold to fund programs helping local kids.

“We also ship bikes to other countries,” said Rokos. “Last year alone we sent over 800 bikes to Morocco and Ghana.”

One of the other nonprofits participating was St. Louis Teachers’ Recycles Center. The organization finds a home for old art and school supplies.

“At the end of the day my heart is full knowing that we’re helping kids,” said Stacey Georges, St. Louis Teachers’ Recycling Center.