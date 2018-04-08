St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Daniel Buffum – 4/7/18

Posted 1:15 am, April 8, 2018, by

The St. Luke's Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the week for April 7, 2018 is Parkway Central volleyball player Daniel Buffum. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has Buffum's success story on the volleyball court.

 