× University of Missouri starts new bioengineering program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The University of Missouri’s engineering school could see up to 50 new students thanks to a new undergraduate degree program.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the university’s College of Engineering is preparing to launch a new biomedical engineering bachelor’s degree program in the fall. The college will develop the program from coursework they say is currently one of the most popular areas of specialization within a general biological engineering degree.

A news release about the program says biomedical engineering jobs have increased by 72 percent from 2010 to 2018.

The engineering college is undergoing its re-accreditation process and will conclude when the college receives notice of the decision in August. The Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology says the new program can’t be accredited until it has produced graduates.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com