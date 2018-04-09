× Attorneys seeking information from Confide headquarters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Attorneys suing Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his top staff over the use of a message-deleting app have subpoenaed the company’s headquarters.

St. Louis County attorney Mark Pedroli on Friday issued a subpoena to the New York City-based Confide headquarters. He is seeking account information tied to 15 phone numbers, Greitens’ user name, his personal email and any information connected to governor.mo.gov.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports other phone numbers in the subpoena include Greitens’ deputy chief of staff Nicholas Maddux, spokesman Parker Briden and former deputy chief of staff Caleb Jones.

A lawsuit filed in December contends the use of the app violates the state’s open records laws.

Pedroli said his objective is to retrieve at least some of the communications Greitens and his staff made using the app.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com